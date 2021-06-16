Security forces foil terror attempt, seize explosives

The forces foiled a terrorism attempt on Wednesday by recovering explosive, hiden in toys at Bagyari check post of Jamrud, sub-division of district Khyber.

The forces official said that the troops had beefed up security measures at the checkpoint, following a tip-off , and stopped a car heading from Torkham to Peshawar for checking. During the search, explosives were recovered from the vehicle, carefully concealed in toys. One alleged culprit was detained and shifted to an undisclosed destination for investigation, local police officials informed. Later, the toy bombs were disposed off with an explosion. Amid the incident, the Pak-Afghan highway was suspended for all kinds of traffic that added to the woes of the passengers,however the road was resumed after an hour with extra-checking measures, adopted at the check post.