PBC asks HEC to remark LAW-GAT papers

While addressing complaints regarding recently taken out of syllabus LAW-GAT exams, the Pakistan Bar Council stated on Tuesday that all the candidates should not suffer from faulty questions as their papers would be remarked.

Three years ago on March 6, 2018, the top court had issued directives to the PBC to restore the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) through the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Objective of the Assessment Test is to ensure proper scrutiny and evaluation of a law graduate desirous to join the legal profession so that only competent individuals possessing necessary basic knowledge of law may enter the legal profession for practicing law. Since 2018 the HEC regularly conducted the exam in 14 major cities of Pakistan. However, law graduates who appeared in the recently conducted LAW-GAT on May 30,2021 have raised their concerns saying the paper was out of syllabus.

In view of serious complaints regarding out of syllabus and faulty questions put in the LAW-GAT conducted on May 30, 2021, Muhammad Faheem Wali, Chairman, Executive Committee and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chairman, Legal Education Committee of the PBC conducted successive meetings with officials of Higher Education Commission.