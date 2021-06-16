JCP convened to decide on status of PHC additional judges on July 06

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to decide on the permanent appointment of three additional judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). Sources disclosed that the CJP will chair the Commission meeting on July 06 to consider names of three judges that Chief Justice PHC has recommended for permanent appointment. The JCP will review the performance of the three judges during the meeting. The judges whose names have been recommended for permanent appointment include Justice Naeem Anwar, Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed.













