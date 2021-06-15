Austria see off debutants North Macedonia to secure first ever Euro win

BUCHAREST: Substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic scored late goals as Austria sealed a 3-1 victory over major tournament debutants North Macedonia in their Group C opener at Euro 2020 on Sunday. Stefan Lainer put the Austrians ahead early on in Bucharest, but 37-year-old captain Goran Pandev levelled before the half-hour mark to become the second-oldest scorer in Euro history and delight the vocal Macedonian fans. But Gregoritsch diverted home the deciding goal 12 minutes from time and Arnautovic added a third to ensure Austria claimed their first-ever European Championship win and struck first blood in a group also containing the Netherlands and Ukraine. “Above all, the substitutions really paid off,” said Austria coach Franco Foda. “Gregoritsch and Arnautovic gave the team a new impulse. Overall I think it was a deserved win.” Austria next visit the Dutch on Thursday, while North Macedonia stay in the Romanian capital to face Ukraine. “There’s no room for disappointment, we have to improve not to repeat the mistakes we’ve done in this game,” said North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski. “Now we have to prepare for the next game against Ukraine. I cannot not be proud of my players who qualified for this championship. I feel sorry for the supporters, I’m speechless about the atmosphere they’ve created, I hope we will reward them.”













