Your right to know Tuesday, June 15, 2021


Riyadh allows women to perform Hajj without male guardian

Agencies

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allowed women to register themselves for the annual Hajj pilgrimage without a male guardian.

“Those wishing to perform Hajj will have to register individually. Women can register without a Mahram [male guardian] along with other women,” Saudi media quoted the Saudi Hajj ministry as saying.

Last week, Saudi Arabia had announced that it would allow 60,000 residents, vaccinated against Covid-19, to perform Hajj this year, as the kingdom bars Muslims from abroad from entering the country for the annual ritual for a second straight year. The Hajj – a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lives – typically packs millions of pilgrims into the holiest sites of Islam.

