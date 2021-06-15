Riyadh allows women to perform Hajj without male guardian

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allowed women to register themselves for the annual Hajj pilgrimage without a male guardian.

“Those wishing to perform Hajj will have to register individually. Women can register without a Mahram [male guardian] along with other women,” Saudi media quoted the Saudi Hajj ministry as saying.

Last week, Saudi Arabia had announced that it would allow 60,000 residents, vaccinated against Covid-19, to perform Hajj this year, as the kingdom bars Muslims from abroad from entering the country for the annual ritual for a second straight year. The Hajj – a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lives – typically packs millions of pilgrims into the holiest sites of Islam.