Primary, middle schools closed in KP due to sweltering heat

KP government has closed all primary and middle schools in both summer and winter zones of the province indefinitely in the face of an intense heatwave. According to media reports timings for secondary and higher secondary classes (grades nine to 12) have been changed to 7am to 10pm, according to a notification issued by the KP Elementary and Secondary School Department.

Educational institutions have been instructed to conduct classes of only those subjects that students are appearing for in exams this year. District education officers will be responsible for informing the union councils regarding areas with hot temperatures and take necessary precautions. The decision will be implemented in both private and public schools. The education department has advised students to cover their heads with hats, caps or umbrellas, and drink plenty of liquids/water.