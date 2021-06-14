NA committee finalizes agenda, duration of budget session

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in the Parliament House.

The matters pertaining to agenda and duration of the budget session for the financial year 2021-22 were discussed. It was decided that present session would continue till June 30. It was decided that the general discussion on the budget would be opened by the opposition leader and wound up by Federal Minister for Finance on June 24, followed by taking up appropriations for charged expenditure.

It was also decided that there would be 40-hour time duration for the general discussion and both the government and the opposition benches would get time as per their strength in the house. Debate on demands of grant would start on June 25 and the Financial Bill 2021-2022 would be presented for approval on June 29.

It said that matters of the supplementary grants for the financial year 2020-21 would be presented for debate on June 30. The committee unanimously decided not to take agenda of the question and attention notice.

Federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar, Dr Shareen Mazari, Meharun Nissa and Parliamentary Adviser Dr Zaheerud Deen Babar Awan, MNAs Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa, Shazia Muree, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Robina Irfan, Muhammad Aslam Bohtani and Mohsin Dawar attended the meeting.