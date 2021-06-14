COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, infects 479 others in Sindh



As many as 13 more patients of coronavirus died in last 24 hours lifting the death toll to 5,256 whereas 479 new cases were reported from the city.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday said around 12,382 tests were conducted during this time period.

He said 12,382 samples were tested which detected 479 cases that constituted 3.9% current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,298,465 tests have been conducted against which 328,646 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.4% or 300,089 patients have recovered, including 643 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,301 patients were under treatment, of them 22,590 were in home isolation, 686 at different hospitals and 25 patients in isolation centers.

He added that the condition of 633 patients was stated to be critical, including 51 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 479 new cases, 229 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 102, Karachi Central 49, Karachi South and Matiari 36 each, Hyderabad 33, NawabShah 28, Malir 21, Mirpurkhas 17, Tharparkar and Sanghar 16 each, Korangi 15, Jamshoro 14, Noushero Feroz 11, Badin 10, Jacobabad, Thatto & Tando Allahyar 9 each, Qambar-Shahdadkot 8, Umarkot 7, Tando Mohammad Khan & Karachi West 6 each, Larkana 5, Dadu 4, Sukkur 3 and Ghotki 2 more new covid-19 cases reported.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by standard operating procedures issued by the government.