Junaid Khan lands another hit serial

Singer and actor Junaid Khan is all set to star in another drama serial called “Hum Na Thay Be Mehar”. The actor will be starring next to Hiba bukhari.

Both the leading actors are known for their iconic acting on screen and the couple is adored by their fans due to their on screen chemistry.

The duo will now be seen in a love story filled with suspense and romance.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this project. The character I’m playing is very different and exciting and I look forward to how the story will turn out,” said Junaid Khan

For his leading lady in the drama Junaid said; “It’s a wonderful experience working with Hiba and I hope people enjoy seeing us together on-screen and like the drama.”

The drama serial is expected to go on air soon, however the date is yet to be announced.