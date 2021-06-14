CJP rejects compensation plea by encorachers; slams Sindh govt for choked nullah, encroached roads

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing cases related to Karachi, remarked that the Sindh government is being run from Canada.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice is hearing cases related to Karachi issues at the Supreme Court. It was observed by the bench that the Aladin park was being converted into a Pavilion End Club with membership being offered against the fee along with other commercial activities.

The Karachi administration was ordered to demolish the club and the activities taking place in the park. A compliance report has also been ordered in the next two days.

A premises adjacent to the park has also been asked to develop, previously illegal construction in the area was demolished.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that Sindh is being ruled from Canada and that Younas Memon is the true ruler of the province who was operating Karachi from abroad.

The CJP questioned how the Sindh government how they are to run the province, if they cant keep the nullah clean. He further slammed the railway ministry on frequent accidents and urged the prime minister to take notice.

When asked who is responsible for leasing the nullahs? “Sindh government is responsible for leasing the land of the drain,” remarked CJP Gulzar.

He further spoke about the Shahrah-e-Faisal;

“The service roads on both sides have been encroached. Everyone is corrupt, even the commissioner is admitting that it has been encroached.”

He asked what the provincial government would do to keep these activities in check.

“Advocate general Sindh you tell us, you know everything. How can anyone else run your government? Someone will have to stand up and stop this,”

According to the CJP, “We gave the orders to clean the nullah over a year ago yet there seems to be a new excuse every day.”

Unpleased by the state of affairs in Sindh he said that “The Sindh government only has one plan: turn [the province] from bad to worse.”

This is not how you run a government,” he said.

“There seems to be no government in Sindh.”

The SC also turned down the plea of the affectees for compensation and the bench remarked that they could not give relief to the people occupying the state’s land.