Pakistan strongly condemns killing of three more innocent Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned killing of three more innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said that Indian occupation army has intensified extra-judicial killings of the Kashmirs in so-called “cordon-and-search” operations despite ravaging Covid 19 pandemic. The spokesperson said India should be well aware that no amount of Indian brutalization will be able to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their struggle for self-determination. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan has consistently emphasized that gross and systematic violation of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir warrant investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in its reports of 2018 and 2019.













