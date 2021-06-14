KP govt suggests local bodies elections in province during Sept, October

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday recommended holding local bodies elections during a period between the end of September and mid-October.

The recommendations prepared by the KP government further said that elections in the now merged tribal areas would be held separately.

“The elections in the rest of the districts will be held on the same day,” it said as the provincial cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would now mull over the recommendations on Monday.

The administrative affairs department of the KP government has issued a 40-point agenda of the cabinet meeting that would also discuss measures to stem COVID spread, vaccination process, the inclusion of liver treatment in Sehat Card and approval of funds for tribal areas.

Laws relating to shelter homes, ordinance on safeguarding rivers and other key measures would also be discussed during the cabinet meeting.

Earlier, it was reported that the local bodies elections will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different phases. The new local government system will comprise the district, tehsil, village and neighborhood councils.

Officials have compiled recommendations to keep the number of councillors lesser than the previous local bodies system.