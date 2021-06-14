UET Lahore, Chinese Universities Faculty win research grants

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, faculty has won two competitive research grants through Pakistan Science Foundation under implementation of the 18th protocol of scientific and technical cooperation between Pakistan and China. The collaborative projects will be carried out by research teams comprising both Pakistani and Chinese researchers. Research funds for the Pakistani teams will be provided by the Pakistan Science Foundation, whereas the National Science Foundation of China will provide research funds for the Chinese team.

In one project, the research team of Prof. Dr. Naveed Ramzan (Chemical Engineering, UET Lahore), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahid Rafiq (Physics, UET Lahore), Prof. Dr. Saima Yasin (Chemical Engineering, UET Lahore), and Dr. Ayyaz Ahmad (Chemical Engineering, MNS UET Multan) will work on “Structural control and application of nano-pesticide through flash nano-assembly” in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Yisheng Xu of the East China University of Science and Technology. The total funding for this project will be Rs. 7.2 Million. The objective of the research is to improve the delivery of pesticides to crops by optimizing its delivery, reducing its wastage, and protecting the environment.

The second project has been awarded to the research team of Dr. Amir Ikhlaq (Institute of Environmental Engineering and Research, UET Lahore), Prof. Dr. Syed Mohsin Ali Kazmi (Chemical Engineering, UET Lahore), and Prof. Dr. Fei Qi from Environmental Science and Engineering Department, Beijing Forestry University, Beijing China. The team will work on “Application of reduced graphene oxide in combination with zeolites in a novel integrated in-Situ Electroflooculation/catalytic ozonation/ceramic membrane filtration.”

The total fund for this project will be Rs 3.74 Million. The research will focus on an innovative idea to treat pharmaceutical waste water for its reuse in a more efficient manner, bringing economic and environmental benefits.