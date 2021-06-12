Australia beat 10-man Nepal to confirm third-round spot

HONG KONG: Australia confirmed their place in the third phase of Asia’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a 3-0 win over 10-man Nepal in Kuwait that ensured they will win Group B. Graham Arnold’s side join Japan, Syria and South Korea in the third phase of the preliminaries, where 12 nations will compete for the continent’s four guaranteed places at the finals. The winners in seven of the eight qualifying groups advance to the next round alongside the five runners-up with the best records. World Cup hosts Qatar have secured top spot in Group E but will not progress to the third round as they already have an automatic place at the finals. The Socceroos made light work of the Nepalese, with Matthew Leckie giving Arnold’s side a sixth minute lead before Fran Karacic doubled the advantage in the 38th. Rohit Chand’s red card before halftime made matters even more difficult for Nepal and the Australians put the result beyond doubt through Martin Boyle in the 57th minute. Jordan’s 0-0 draw with Kuwait in the other Group B game leaves both nations battling for second place with one match remaining.













