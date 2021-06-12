Two terrorists killed, FC soldier embraces martyrdom in Kharan IBO: ISPR

Two terrorists have been killed and Frontier Corps personnel embraced martyrdom after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in district Kharan of the Balochistan province, says Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Hulmerg area of district Kharan, where two terrorists involved in various acts of violence and terrorism against innocent civilians as well as the security forces, were killed. “Significant quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession,” the army’s media wing said. It further shared that during an exchange of fire, one soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan, identified as Sepoy Fida ur Rehman embraced martyrdom. He was a resident of the Mastuj area of Chitral. The ISPR said that the security forces are fully committed to defending the motherland against the nefarious designs of such inimical elements and shall protect the hard-earned peace and stability in Balochistan, even at any cost.













