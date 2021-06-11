There’s more to Scotland than the Harry Potter bridge!

The ‘Harry Potter bridge’ isn’t the only spellbinding sight or experience in Scotland. That’s the message from tourism bosses, who are urging travellers to keep on driving beyond the now world-famous Glenfinnan Viaduct that the Hogwarts Express thunders over in the boy-wizard movies. The viaduct sits just north of the A830, also known as the Road to the Isles, which links Fort William with Mallaig and is considered one of the best drives in the country. But tourism chiefs say the viaduct is as far as many visitors get. Campaign #MyRoadtotheIsles aims to encourage tourists to ‘explore beyond the bridge’. It is being spearheaded by CalMac Ferries, which connects the Road to the Isles to several islands off Scotland’s west coast, and the Road to the Isles Marketing Group, which supports various tourist destinations in the region. The campaign acknowledges that the Glenfinnan Viaduct is ‘magnificent’, but shines a spotlight on the lesser-known attractions and experiences in the region.













