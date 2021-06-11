SAARC Chamber, UBG term budget growth, export-oriented

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation- Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) and United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), here Friday termed the federal budget 2021-22 tax-free, balanced, growth- and export-oriented with a basket of excellent package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities across the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the federal budget, presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the National Assembly, President SAARC Chamber and Central Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik hailed the historic reforms for ‘Ease of doing business’.

Malik said that the remarkable measures announced in the budget would help set a proper direction for the national economy to flourish as well as uplift poor segments of society. He said economic indicators would show an upward trend and the GDP growth would improve significantly with better remittances.

He added that it’s an established phenomenon that survival of a state mainly rested on a sound economy. He hoped that Pakistan would progress in every sphere of life, following prudent economic policies.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision not to increase power and gas tariff and impose any new taxation, which would ultimately provide solace to the business community, while incentives packages would help accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports.

Malik said that Pakistan’s economy was going through a challenging phase due to the outbreak of global COVID-19 pandemic, adding that manufacturers, traders, retailers, importers/ exporters and other segments of the business community were in distress and facing huge financial losses due to the current emergency situation. However, he said the government took extraordinarily bold decisions to overcome this crisis.