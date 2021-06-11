Fawad Chaudhry discusses digital expansion of UrduFlix

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain attended a meeting with Farhan Gauher, the CEO of Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix to discuss the future of the digital space and more opportunities for the OTT platform in an important meeting.

UrduFlix, which was launched earlier this year with government support has risen as the leading OTT platform emerging from Pakistan. With back-to-back releases of original content from the platform, it has been slowly taking over the digital place – all the while putting Pakistan in the race of streaming platforms, with a first of its kind emerging from Pakistan.

In the meeting between the federal minister and CEO Farhan Gauher, the future of UrduFlix as a platform – and how it could be leveraged as one of Pakistan’s finest contributions in the digital space was discussed. Chaudhry Fawwad Hussain also discussed the future of the platform in terms of its streaming services, and what new opportunities lie ahead for it.

UrduFlix – launched as Pakistan’s first-ever Urdu OTT platform has raised the expectations with brilliant new content and has kept the surprises coming. The platform has also garnered great feedback from the audiences after multiple series including ‘Lifafa Dayan’, ‘Khudkush Muhabbat’, ‘Dulhan Aur Aik Raat’ have been streaming online. The platform is officially live for download for viewers on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Roku TV.