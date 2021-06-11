Jameela joins cast of ‘She-Hulk’

Jameela Jamil is ready to make her way into the Marvel universe after she was cast for a role on She-Hulk.

Deadline confirmed the news sharing that The Good Place star will play the role of supervillain Titania on the Disney+ series.

This means that she will join Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry in the cast.

The series is a legal comedy that follows the story of an attorney named Jennifer Walters, who is played by Tatiana, who has powers that are similar to her cousin Bruce Banner aka The Hulk.

Meanwhile, Mark with reprising his Hulk role while Tim will be returning on-screen as The Abomination.