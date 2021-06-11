Opp leader says will do everything to block PTI’s ‘anti-people’ budget

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistanis were caught between economic strife, inflation, unemployment and the worst load-shedding amid scorching heat.

Addressing a meeting of the parliamentary party, he said the government has shamelessly kept schools open while children faint from heat and power outages. He said that the government doesn’t care and was totally indifferent to the misery of the people.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it seems like there was no government in Pakistan. He said that the latest economic survey was a charge sheet against this government. “This economic data is depressing and alarming,” he said, adding the 13% food inflation, increasing debt and tax collection shortfall were the biggest crimes of the PTI government.

“The incompetent government is still beginning for loads despite historic increase is everything including electricity tariffs. The survey had exposed the ugly face of the three years of the PTI government. People didn’t get anything other than abject poverty, starvation and unemployment,” he said.

“PTI’s tall claims fell flat on their face and the truth of their shallow-mindedness was exposed. The people of Pakistan had realized that they had been brutally defrauded. After destruction of economy for 3 years, PTI was now claiming that it was settling foot in the right direction. How will this government reach its destination of they couldn’t even figure out the right direction in 3 years,” he lambasted.

Shehbaz said this government wasted 3 precious years of this country and PMLN would not allow them to waste any more time. He directed all party members to play their role in exposing and blocking the anti-people budget. He pledged that the opposition will unite to do everything to stop this budget from passing. He extended condolences to the affected families of the Ghotki train accident. He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.