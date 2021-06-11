Farhan Saeed take on Pakistan’s society

Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed expressed his distaste about Pakistan’s society.

He was referring to the incident that took place between Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel at a talk show hosted by Javed Chaudhry.

The Suno Chanda actor took to Twitter where he asked that after listing words such as slapping, swearing, trolling and memes, “What country comes to mind?”

He further adds, “Be a nation and not a crowd.”

to mind ? Khuda ke liye 🙏 be a nation and not a crowd, Allah ki kasam Pakistan ko kisi se khatra nahin hai but Pakistanis se ! Abhi bhi time hai, hamesha nahin reheyga 🙏 — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) June 10, 2021

Many fans agreed with Farhan, however, one Twitter user stated that this should be the case in India as well.