Tareen group to fully support the government in budget approval

ISLAMABAD: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen hosted a group of like-minded lawmakers for a dinner at his residence. The meeting was conducted to discuss how the Tareen group would support the government in approving the budget for the next financial year.

The implementation of the Punjab government’s promises was also reviewed in the meeting.

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen was met at his residence by members of like-minded group of ministers including provincial minister Noman Langarial, provincial minister Jamal Cheema, former minister Zawar Warraich, MPA Lala Tahir Randhawa, MPA Sardar Khurram Leghari and other members as well.

The members also discussed the progress of the Jahangir Tareen ongoing case.

Last month, talking to a delegation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would not be influenced to give relief to the disgruntled leader in the sugar scam probe but he would personally look into the matter to avoid any political victimisation in the case.

Earlier today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided that it would not arrest Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen as well as PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in connection with its investigation into the multi-billion sugar scam.

Tareen is accused of transferring Rs3.14 billion to a private company Farooqi Pulp Mills Ltd in Gujrat. On this occasion, Jahangir Tareen thanked God for passing this difficult time.