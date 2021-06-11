There is zero load shedding in country, claims Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar has claimed that there is zero load-shedding across the country.

In a statement on social networking site Twitter, Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar said that 1,500 MW had been added to the national grid in the last 48 hours, and there was zero load shedding in the country at present.

He also shared a chart of electricity distribution companies in his tweet.

صفرلوڈشیڈنگ کیساتھ گزشتہ 12گھنٹوں کی تفصیل نیچے درج ہے۔گزشتہ 48گھنٹوں میں 1500MWبجلی نظام میں شامل کی گئی جبکہ آج مزیدبھی کی جائیگی۔

زیادہ بجلی چوری والےعلاقوں میں واجبات کی عدم ادائیگی کی بناء پر یا کہیں ترسیلی نظام/انفراسٹرکچرمیں خرابی کےباعث اب بھی بجلی کی بندش کاسامناہوسکتاہے pic.twitter.com/fsqk5hgiCP — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 11, 2021

The Federal Minister said that in areas where there is a power outage, the reason is non-payment of dues. Besides, power outages may occur due to technical problems in the system.

Hamad Azhar further said that unannounced load shedding was zero in all power distribution companies.