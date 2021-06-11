SC adjourns ex-judge Shaukat Siddiqui’s petition till today

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the appeal of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui till Friday.

A five-member larger SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case seeking setting aside of report/opinion of the Supreme Judicial Council and notification Issued by the Ministry of Law dated 11.10.2018.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Sohail Mahmood said the Federal Government wanted to submit its response to Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s position. The government had denied the allegations made by Siddiqui against some officers as the same were fabricated, baseless and misleading, he added.

Advocate Hamid Khan, counsel for Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, said he tried to submit a reply containing an affidavit to clarify his client’s position but the Registrar’s Office objected and returned additional documents.

Justice Bandial asked Hamid Khan to complete his arguments regarding maintainability of the petition. He asked how he linked his arguments to Article 211.