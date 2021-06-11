Punjab ACE summons accused in Ring Road project scam

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday summoned former DG Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Amara Khan and chief engineer Aamir Rasheed for quizzing the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam, well-informed sources said.

The investigation into the Ring Road project scam was launched on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Sources said, both the accused will be quizzed regarding the approval of the project map and route and will be served a questionnaire.

The ACE is investigating the scandal from various aspects and will make the facts public after completion of the probe, said the officials.

It is noteworthy that a fact-finding inquiry committee detected large-scale irregularities in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. The inquiry committee formed by the Punjab government revealed that former commissioner Muhammad Mehmood made illegal changes in the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to benefit some influential persons.

Former LAC Waseem Tabish and former government officer Abdullah were also involved in the scam, said the report.

On May 17, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari resigned from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in corrupt practices.