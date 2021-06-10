Punjab to block SIM cards of those who refuse vaccination

LAHORE : The Punjab government has put forward a proposal to block entry of non-vaccinated persons in shopping malls, restaurants, parks, government offices including blocking the mobile SIM cards.

“Final decision has been taken to block the mobile SIM cards of people not getting vaccinated,” Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department spokesman Syed Hammad Raza said.

The suggestions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Civil Secretariat to review the situation of Coronavirus and was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary DGPR, Secretaries of Health Department and senior civil and military leadership.

During the meeting, measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, increasing the number of vaccination centers, increase in medical facilities in government hospitals and other measures were reviewed.

Dr Yasmin said that all possible steps will be taken to control the virus. According to the guidelines of the NCOC, the goal of vaccination nationwide will be met in all cases.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab chief secretary said that maximum possible facilities were being provided at vaccination centres. He said in districts where 20pc of the population has been vaccinated, all businesses will be opened subject to compliance with mask-wearing.

Residents of Punjab can contact the toll-free 1033 helpline for complaints or queries regarding vaccination.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18 and above from June 11 besides easing COVID restrictions nationwide.