Trade deficit surges 30.56pc to $27.488bn in 11 months

Pakistan’s trade deficit during the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2020-21 has surged by 30.56 percent to $27.488 billion as compared to a deficit of $21.054 billion over the same period of the last financial year. According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday, between July and May FY21, the import bill increased by 22.52 percent to $50.058 billion this year as against $40.849 billion over the corresponding months of the last financial year. On the other hand, the exports increased 13.97 percent to $22.560 billion in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year as against $19.795 billion over the corresponding months of the last financial year. The trade deficit for the month of May 2021 was recorded at $3.645 billion compared to a deficit of $3.041 billion from April 2021 showing the deficit worsened by 19.86 percent. Compared to May 2020 deficit of USD 1.461 billion, the trade numbers deteriorated by 149.49 percent Exports decreased by 25.46 percent to $1.654 billion compared to $2.219 billion in April 2021. However compared to May 2020 exports increased by 18.48 percent.













