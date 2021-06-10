COAS assures businessmen of army’s complete support for economic uplift

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday assured the business community of Pakistan Army’s ‘complete support’ for the economic uplift of the country.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Gen Bajwa made the assurances as he met a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). The army chief lauded FPCCI for its role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan. They also discussed the evolving regional economic environment.

“[Gen Bajwa] appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support,” said the military’s media wing. It said that the delegation acknowledged the army’s role and sacrifices in ensuring a secure and enabling environment for economic prosperity in the country.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan greatly valued its friendly relations with ‘iron brother’ China, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that General Qamar expressed these sentiments during a meeting with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong.

During the meeting, the statement read, matters of mutual interest, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against Covid-19 and the provision of vaccines to Pakistan and said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with its ‘iron brother’ China, the official communiqué said.

General Qamar also felicitated the dignitary for holding grand ceremony in Beijing on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process, the statement further said.

Last month, the army chief met with US Charge d’ Affairs Angela?Aggeler and hoped for ‘greater cooperation’ between Pakistan and the US in all domains. The meeting was a part of ongoing efforts by the US to seek a political end to the Afghan conflict.