Dangerous terrorist held with explosives, suicide jackets, arms

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested a dangerous terrorist besides recovery of explosives, suicide jackets and weapons from his possession here on Wednesday. The police and sensitive agencies personnel on a secret tip-off regarding terrorist activity conducted operation in Lower Dir. During operation, a notorious terrorist Dost Muhammad was arrested. On information provided by the detainee, eight kilogram explosives, suicide jackets, RPG detonators and safety fuses hidden underground were recovered. The LEAs said that the nabbed terrorist was planning massive extremist activity in Lower Dir but time action prevented the major destruction. The apprehended terrorist was shifted to an undisclosed destination for further investigations and according to LEAs more important revelations were expected.














