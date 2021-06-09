Pharmaceutical products export increase record 28.38%

ISLAMABAD: The export of pharmaceutical products, as compared to the last year, rose to 28.38 percent during the first 10 months of FY 2020-21.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period from July-April 20-21, the pharma products worth $226,593 thousand exported as compared to worth $176,497 thousand of same period of last year.

The exports of chemicals and products increased by 17.58 percent, worth $951,222 thousand as compared to the exports of $808,976 thousand of same period of last year, the date showed.

The plastic materials exports increased by 2.61 per cent, worth $252,795 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $246,370 thousand of same period of last year.