Spotlight on prolific regenerative actions

This book is divided into three parts, consists of eight chapters with ten prolific regenerative actions.

Let’s start it with authors’ note and introduction.

Christiana and Tom, both worked on prestigious posts of climate change.

They jointly shared their first hand experiences even though they came from different poles. Their concern is for the future of coming generations. This concern becomes a hallmark in the history of climate change, 195 nations had just unanimously adopted an agreement economy for the next four decades. A new global pathway had been charted.

Before writing about introduction, I would like to mention the message.

when geochemist Charles Keeling measured CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere and detected an annual rise. We continue to pursue economic growth through the unbridled extraction and burning of fossil fuels, with a fatal impact on our forests, oceans and rivers, soil, and air. We have failed to manage wisely the very ecosystems that sustain us. We have wreaked havoc on them, unintentionally perhaps, but relentlessly and decisively.

Our negligence has catapulted climate change from an existential climate challenge. It makes the sense that world is on fire from east to west and from north to south. Then many people, especially the environmental activists like Greta Thunberg started to demonstrate protest in their respective countries across global for decisive action for lurking cataclysmic impacts of climate change.

Eventually, governments have taken incremental steps to address the climate concerns but the farthest-reaching effort is the Paris Agreement, which delineates a unified strategy for combating climate change. All governments of the world unanimously adopted it in December 2015.

Chapter 1

In this, author discusses over holocene and anthropocene.

Holocene is an era of ice that is conducive for human beings. But due to self interest, we humans entered into Anthropocene.

As a result, sea ice, its reflective capacity helps to regulate temperatures all over the world is shrinking rapidly. The melt from land glaciers has already caused sea levels to rise more than twenty centimetres, leading to major salt intrusion in many aquifers, worsening storm surges and existential threats to low-lying islands. Mainly because of the unbridled use of fossil fuels and vast deforestation, the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere today exceeds anything we have had since well before the last ice age. Resulting in extreme weather events of increasing frequency and intensity all over the world that is floods, heat waves, droughts, wildfires and hurricanes.

Half the world’s tropical forests have been cleared, and every year about 12 million more hectares are lost.

In deciding what kind of world we and future generations will live in, we don’t have many options; we have in fact only two, both of which are set out in the Paris Agreement, and both of which we present here for your consideration. Keep in mind that we have already warmed the planet by 0.9 degrees Celsius more than the average temperature before the Industrial Revolution. Under the Paris Agreement, all nations committed to collectively limit warming to “well under 2 degrees Celsius,” and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, through national emissions-reduction efforts that substantially increase every five years.

Chapter 2

Authors shed light on chapter

As we all know that coal mining development rejected by world, and the last coal furnaces closed ten years ago, but that hasn’t made much difference in air quality around the world because we are still breathing dangerous exhaust fumes from millions of cars and buses everywhere. Resulting, World is getting hotter and we have been inhaling polluted air, the air is hot, heavy, and clogged with particulate pollution that has been causing diseases such as malaria, dengue, cholera, respiratory illnesses, and malnutrition are rampant and harmful for hygiene.

When air pollution gets intensified it makes the surface ozone levels dangerous, and sea level rise drastically which is hostile to marine life. Thus it makes a distinct sense of what kind of world we have been creating ahead. We are heading for a world that will be more than 3 degrees warmer by 2100.

Chapter 3

Authors discuss upon chapter

In the most cities of world, the air was clean and fresh before Industrial Revolution but due to massive deforestation and ignorance of humans’ consciousness, we are heading towards irreparable disaster.

For creating better world for humans as well as other species. Firstly, we need to drive a large level of tree plantation campaigns across the globe to cope the looming destruction by relocating the carbon because trees take carbon dioxide out of the air, and release oxygen, and put the carbon back where it belongs in the soil. Secondly, we need to take effort individually and collectively to abandon of coal mining and get rid of driving petrol and diesel powered vehicles because these petrol and diesel powered vehicles produce hydrocarbons which is the incompetent contribution to the greenhouse effect and the depletion of the ozone layer. They also reduce the photosynthetic ability of plants, increase cancer rates in humans and animals, and increase the risk of respiratory illness.

Lastly, we should use electrical vehicles rather than petrol and diesel powered vehicles, and along with we should rely on solar and wind energy instead of coal energy.

To cope the climate change, it requires collective effort of globe and it cannot merely be resolved by the effort of a country or a person.

If we act as then It will help us to diminish climate change and we would have cleaner air than it has been since before the Industrial Revolution.

In this chapter authors delineate over.

The action we do in present, will get reflected in future and it is a natural phenomenon. As Isaac Newton rightly said: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Our social and economic actions and structures are products of our way of thinking. For example, our economy is based on belief that we can extract resources boundlessly, use them inefficiently, and discard them wantonly, drawing from the planet more than it can regenerate and polluting more than we can clean up. Over time, we’ve developed deeply exploitative ethos on the basis of our actions.

Natural scientists have provided ample evidence that we have reached several planetary boundaries, beyond which Earth’s biosystems cannot sustain life.

Therefore, our actions must be regenerative economy, an economy that operates in harmony with nature, repurposes the used resources, minimizes waste, and replenishes depleted resources. We must return to innate wisdom of nature herself, the ultimate regenerator and recycler of all resources.

We need to enlarge our understanding of ourselves and our relationships with others, and certainly with the natural systems that enable human life on Earth.

Our new intentional directions must move us beyond pessimism to optimism, beyond extraction toward regeneration, beyond linear toward circular economies, beyond individual benefit toward the common good, beyond short-term thinking toward long-term thinking and acting. By cultivating the three mindsets, we give clearer, stronger direction to our lives and to our world, setting the necessary foundation for us to collectively co-create the world we want.

Chapter 5

Stubborn optimism.

Optimism empowers you, it drives your desire to engage, and to contribute to make a difference in the world.

When a mind thinks that individual efforts are too small to make difference. Remember, dribbling drop of water can break the hardest stone.

It is up to people either they think broadly or narrowly.

So one either being pessimist, think narrowly that better world as well as change is impossible and climate change cannot be addressed solely or being an optimistic like Christiana who thinks broadly that change is possible as well as better world because human beings have been responsive to every stimulus since past, so problems of climate crisis can be addressed to resolve by individual and collective efforts.

Christiana, who took over responsibility for the United Nations’ annual rounds of climate negotiations in 2010, it was in the wake of a total collapse of the previous year’s negotiations, which had been held in Copenhagen.

After years of preparation and two weeks of excruciating around-the-clock negotiations, the only result was a weak, inadequate accord that was politically unacceptable and legally irrelevant. The United States had embarrassingly declared success prematurely. China and India had put up major roadblocks, supported by all developing countries. It had been a free-for-all of political frustration, outrage, and disagreement.

It was far from the “Hopenhagen” the hosts had advertised.

Claudia Salerno, the Venezuelan representative, had been excluded from the small room where only few leaders had negotiated behind closed doors. She was so angry and so adamant about getting the floor, she incessantly banged her country’s metal nameplate on her desk until her hand was bleeding.

“Do I have to bleed to get your attention?” she screamed at the Danish chairman. “International agreements cannot be imposed by a small exclusive group. You are endorsing a coup d’état against the United Nations.

Six months later, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon asked Christiana to assume responsibility for the international climate negotiations. There was little hope in his request.

No one, from a high-level administrator at the UN to a government delegate to a climate activist working from home, believed that the world had a shot at ever achieving a workable agreement. Everyone thought that it was too complicated, too costly, and too late anyway.

As a result, one of the toughest challenges Christiana faced by bringing everyone to believe that an agreement was even possible.

Christiana herself becomes a beacon of possibility that would allow everyone to find a way of solution together.

Bringing about a complex, large-scale transformation was the hardest task for Christiana but being an optimist one, she believes in herself more and more to get the world noticed regarding lurking catastrophic climate change that is existential threat for every existing creature and other species on planet Earth and it needs individual as well as collective effort to combat the accelerating disaster which is increasing with each passing day.

Eventually, in December 2015, 195 nations adopted the Paris Agreement unanimously, and hundreds of millions of people widely recognized it as a historic achievement. Undoubtedly many factors contributed to this resounding success, as well as thousands of individuals, but the key was the contagious frame of mind that led to collective wisdom and effective decision making.

Chapter 6

Endless Abundance

In this part, writers discuss over “endless abundance.”

Undoubtedly, here everyone of us thinks that what I want and what I need has also fear of witnessing scarcity therefore, one keeps on digging out the resources on earth to annihilate the environment to have luxurious living that sustains life one earth.

Due to over greedy mindset of massive deforestation and colossal extraction of resources that escalates the concentration of green house gases ultimately leads to irreparable subversion. If any productive action is not taken.

On the contrary, it is far better to work for well-being of humans as well as other existing species on planet by collective approach to cope the climate crisis than merely being self-centred and self-interest.

Because the impacts of climate change do not know whether people are self-centred or altruistic but leaves its dangerous on both individualism and collectivism.

So, everyone of us needs to work collectively for emission reduction because If carbon rises in one part of world then slowly it will reach at other part and finally in whole planet. It will let us time to deal with irreparable dissolution.

Chapter 7

Redical Regeneration

What one gets and what one gives to nature is what defines exactly radical regeneration of how future will be.

But due to the instinct inclination towards getting and only has been leading to inapprehensible disaster because nature want the things to be balanced.

The focus of man on “getting something better” is not individual quirk but it has been with human societies for centuries.

Our planet can no longer support one-directional growth. We have come to the end of humanity’s extraction road. The time for “getting” is over.

Extraction is a propensity deeply ingrained in human behaviour. To move away from extracting and depleting, we need to concentrate on another equally strong and intrinsic trait that is our capacity for supporting regeneration, caring for ourselves and others, and connecting with nature.

Amid the climate crisis, we each have an urgent responsibility to replenish ourselves and protect ourselves from breaking down.

The converging crises of climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, desertification, and acidification of the oceans have taken us to the point where we can no longer depend on the Earth’s natural resilience or capacity to recuperate.

We have brought our natural world to several perilous brinks from which it may not be able to recover on its own. It is like an elastic band that stretches and contracts normally but if stretched too far will snap. Undoubtedly, regeneration of nature now needs to be intentional, planned, and well executed at scale.

Well-intentioned and well-planned regenerative practices will restore our ecosystems, perhaps not to their former state but to a new state of regained health with enhanced resilience.

Let’s begin our regenerative mindset shift by acknowledging and internalizing simple fact that our lives, our very physical survival, depend directly on nature. Human being cannot survive longer than a few minutes without oxygen. The oxygen we breathe comes from the photosynthetic processes of trees, grasses, and other plants on land.

We have to shift our action compass from self-centric to nature-aligned. We have to filter every action through a consequential stress test, and we have to be pretty radical about it. When considering an action, we have to ask: Does it actively contribute to humans and nature thriving together as one integrated system on this planet? If yes, green light. If not, red light.

Chapter 8

Doing What is Necessary

Our beautiful planet is getting hot with each passing day due to over extraction by humans on the earth. So, for making the world better place to thrive and live happily for creatures as well as other species, authors portrayed to suggest ten regenerative actions in this chapter If the mentioned regenerative actions get implemented across the globe through individual and collective efforts, then all would have thriving future ahead for the years to come.

These ten necessary actions for the making of a regenerative future, the future we hope people will choose.

The time for doing what we can has passed.

Each of us must now do what is necessary.

I suggest everyone who wants well-being of every existing creature as well as other species to read this book to know how we, human beings have been destroying the

habitats of other species to make it hell for them and heading at the verge of becoming extinct soon. Our action itself determines, what kind of future we would have. Either being an optimistic resists the climate crisis by regenerative approach to tackle it, or stay calm being a pessimistic to wait for witnessing the worst annihilation that is yet to come.

The article has been written and contributed by Dolat Chandani who is a teacher, writer and a socio-political and human rights activist. He can be reached at chandanidolat@gmail.com