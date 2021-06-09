Silkbank partners with Infobip to launch SilkbankWhatsApp Banking Solution

Silkbank has announced that it will soon be launching WhatsApp Banking Solution for its customers in collaboration with the global cloud communications provider, Infobip. The decision stems from Silkbank’s dedication to enhance their customers experience by providing innovative banking services. Signing ceremony was attended by Senior Management from both organizations.

Muhammad Hassan Tariq, Head of Digital Banking, Innovation and Employee Banking at Silkbank, commented on this occasion; “Silkbank has always maintained a relentless focus on developing innovative banking products and providing superior customer service. The bank has a very clear Digital Agenda, and this move will not only enhance Bank’s digital presence but also will offer its customers a vast suite of banking services enabling them to fulfil their banking needs 24/7 on the go while maintaining security protocols. He further confirmed that for a customer, Silkbank’sWhatsApp Banking Solution is something to look forward to because of its unique features and enriched service menu in comparison to other WhatsApp Banking offerings currently available in the Banking Industry.

Safder Merchant, Regional Sales Manager at Infobip, stated “We are pleased to partner with Silkbank in their digital transformation journey by enabling automation via the most widely used chat app i.e., WhatsApp. This is a step forward for the banking sector to choose authenticated and encrypted channels to communicate with their customers securely”.