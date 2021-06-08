PSX loses 154.68 points to close at 48,147 points.

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 154.68 points, with a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 48,147.98 points against 48,302.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,040,523,260 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 936,088,437 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.902 billion against Rs27.686 billion the previous day.

As many as 422 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 139 of them recorded gain and 268 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 399,964,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.50, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 37,801,000 and price per share of Rs11.49 and Hum Network with volume of 35,119,500 and price per share of Rs6.68.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum increase of Rs69.52 per share, closing at Rs5776.19 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs65, closing at Rs9790.

Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of Rs699 per share, closing at Rs16500 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, the share prices of which decreased by Rs182.57 per share, closing at Rs2251.82.