PM urges UK to play role to unhook Pakistan from FATF grey list

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Kingdom to play role to remove the country from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The premier said this while talking to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over telephone on Monday.

Khan apprised Johnson of the progress made by Pakistan to strengthen its anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism framework. He urged that FATF members must recognise Pakistan’s achievements in complying with FATF benchmarks.

He called for forging stronger partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, especially in the domains of trade and investments. The Prime Minister thanked his UK counterpart for his thoughtful video message for the World Environment Day event held in Islamabad on Saturday last.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of high level exchanges between the two countries. They exchanged views on the current trajectory of bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process, the Covid-19 Pandemic and climate change.

Imran Khan lauded Boris Johnson’s efforts in effectively combating Covid-19 pandemic in the UK. He also briefed his British counterpart on measures taken by Pakistan to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic while saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy. Imran Khan impressed upon the UK to revisit the decision of placing Pakistan on the Red List of travel ban countries.

Khan reiterated his country’s support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process. He reiterated his long standing stance that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political solution is the only way forward.

Underscoring the importance of a responsible withdrawal, the prime minister apprised his British counterpart of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to support the Afghan peace process, as part of a shared responsibility.