Sabeena to star in upcoming serial opposite Affan Waheed and Hira Mani

The stunner and rising star Sabeena Syed, who was last seen in Taha G’s music video, will now be seen in a pivotal role on Hum TV serial ‘Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut’, opposite Affan Waheed and Hira Mani.

This saga of unrequited love has been penned down by Aliya Bukhari, directed by Kashif Saleem under the banner of MD Productions & Film Factory, and also stars Nadia Hussain, Javed Sheikh and Rizwan Ali Jaffri. “I am super excited about this project, as this is the huge opportunity for me to be working with name like Hira, Affan and Sheikh Sb sharing screen with whom has taught me so much.” comments Sabeena Syed. “As a newbie in this industry, I am really blessed that the Hum TV and MD Productions Team has trust me with such an important role, and I looking forward to the audience feedback.” she further added.

‘I am super excited about this project, as this is the huge opportunity for me to be working with names like Hira, Affan and Sheikh Sb sharing screen with whom has taught me so much,’ commented Sabeena Syed

“Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut” is set to go on air from the 8th of June 2021 on Hum TV.

Actress and model Sabeena Syed rose to fame after her appearance in the popular drama Yaqeen Ka Safar followed by a leading role in ARY Zindagi’s Badbakht with her acting prowess and unique talent. She has also made her big-screen debut with one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films, “Parwaaz Hai Junoon.” The budding young actress has starred in music videos, including E-Sharp’s super hit track “Oh Shabana” and Taha G’s new single “Mann Mein Tu.”