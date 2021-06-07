Bushra Ansari and Jannat exchange harsh words on social media

Pakistani veteran actress Bushra Ansari and TikToker Jannat Mirza have exchanged harsh words on social media over latter’s controversial video.

This all started when Jannat shared a video of her wearing a pendant crucifix around her waist and received backlash on it for hurting the sentiments of the Christian community.

While reacting to the video, Bushra Ansari posted, “Aik dur fitteh mun to banta hai, in jaahil stars par afsos. Na Islam ka pata na kisi or religion ka.”

Jannat Mirza, in a response, asked Bushra Ansari not to judge without knowing. “This is not okay at all! Please do not judge anyone without knowing anything Amma Jee. I respect you a lot but you can’t defame anyone without knowing the facts. Islam ki baat ap kese karsakti hain aunty, ap koi tableeghi jamaat nahi chala rahin,” she added.

Jannat Mirza had also apologized and said she made a mistake clarifying that the chain was given to her as a PR package, which she promoted without checking.

“My intention was never to hurt anyone, I found out through the comment section of my videos after posting them that the chain I’m wearing on my waist has a Christian amulet and I deleted the videos instantly after. It was my fault and I am accepting my mistake,” she said.