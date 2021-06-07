Yasir Hussain calls for unity in the entertainment industry

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has called for unity in the entertainment industry and has asked fans to be more thick-skinned so that they can counter the haters on social media.

The Jhooti actor referred to the Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar issue and the bullying issue that it caused and wrote in his story on Instagram, ‘I think celebrity become more thick-skinned and the industry should not split in two groups because of meaningless comments by a few people.’

Yasir Hussain’s comments were regarding Hania Aamir receiving backlash on her social media over a viral video and Asim Azhar’s cryptic tweet.