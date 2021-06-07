Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I have given an interview in some company and got to know via friends that I am selected Alhamdulillah and will be offered too maybe in a day or two Insha Allah. But I am also expecting Alhamdulillah and it is my fifth month. I had plans to tell them when they’ll offer me so that they can make an unbiased decision. What should I do? Should I tell them first then negotiate or negotiate then tell them? I have no intentions to hide as this is very professional and I know how to deal professionally. Please advise.

Regards,

Expecting

Mathira’s Advice:

I’ve worked during all my pregnancies. Even after a week of giving birth, I’ve gone back to work. For working women like us, motherhood is nice and beautiful but at the same time, it’s like experiencing the next level of stress as we have to balance work and everything. Go for this job. If they ask you, tell them about your pregnancy, but if they don’t, then keep quiet because your work should speak for you. You can always resume work after delivery. If you’re working hard, I don’t think any employer should have a problem if they’re pregnant.

Rose’s Advice:

I think you should tell them before otherwise it will be unfair to them. In fact, you should’ve told them when you went for the interview. Like you said, you have no intention to hide and you do know how to deal professionally then I don’t understand why you didn’t tell them there and then. I think the best way to go about it is to call them now and inform them. If they find out themselves, they would think you hid it on purpose.

