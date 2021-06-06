Two towers of main Bahria Town gate set on fire by angry mob

KARACHI: Angry mobs gathered outside Bharia Town Karachi and set the main gate on fire.

The protesters did not stop there and entered the premises of Bahria Town Karachi and started vandalizing the private properties inside the town.

Exclusive Videos:

Reportedly an angry/violent mob breaks into shops, sets motorbikes on fire in Bahria Town Karachi. Local Administration and Sindh Police so far absent from the scene. pic.twitter.com/kRmtlCpoGZ — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) June 6, 2021

The local Administration and Sindh Police were absent from the scene.

The angry mob broke into shops, set motorbikes on fire, and shouted slogans against the Bahria Town’s management.

It is being reported that the Sindh Action Committee has joined the protest, and people from adjoining villages are also joining.

This protest is taking the shape of a sit-in.

Just one of many such scenes in Bahria town karachi today. Mob Madness pic.twitter.com/alj2tDl6JI — Mohammad Malick (@MalickViews) June 6, 2021

The protesters were seen holding placards, on which anti-Bahria slogans were written.

The people are demonstrating against the alleged illegal occupation of their lands by Bahria Town Karachi. The locals are calling for action against the private society.

A sit-in is happening outside the main gate of the private society. It is being reported that more and more people are joining in from different parts of Sindh. Women and children are also present in the protest.