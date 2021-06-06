Sindh govt allows traders to keep shops open till 8pm

The Sindh government has allowed traders to keep shops open till 8pm, announced Sindh Chief Minister on Sunday.

The decision was taken after meeting of provincial coronavirus task force. After talks with the Sindh government, Karachi’s Tajir Action Committee on Saturday said it had agreed to delay their decision till Monday of keeping shops open till 8pm. Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government did not enjoy taking such decisions. Curbs are placed for the protection of people, he said. He added that all decisions are always based on recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre.

“The prime minister himself identified Karachi and Hyderabad as areas where cases are on the rise,” he said. Shah regretted that some people were making statements based on hate and ethnic politics. He complained of the Centre not providing the province its due share of Rs84 billion as part of the National Finance Commission Award. “The economy has not improved; its all lies,” he added. Karachi Action Committee Convener Muhammad Rizwan had announced that traders will wait till Monday for the final decision about markets and shops timings.