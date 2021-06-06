Commodities prices on downward trend for second week: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that the commodities prices are on a downward trend for the second week in a row. In a statement, he said that according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS); weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded this week on June 03, the chicken prices record 16.75% decline, Bananas 9.80%, Dal Mong 1.71%, Wheat flour 0.75%, Rice Eri -6/9 0.73%, Pulse gram 0.14% and Mash dal decreased by 0.12%. He said the opposition’s narrative regarding inflation will also come to an end soon. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first mission was to recover the bankrupt economy of the country. Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that now the economy has recovered due to the pro-active policies of the present government. He said that it was a top priority of the government to bring its benefits to the people and also disprove the opposition’s narrative.













