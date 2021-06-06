Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate stays under 4% for fifth day

Pakistan on Saturday reported a below 4% coronavirus positivity rate for the fifth consecutive day, according to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The country reported a positivity rate of 3.81% as of Saturday.

The latest surge of 1,923 cases has taken the nationwide tally of reported cases to 930,511. According to statistics provided by the NCOC, Pakistan has reported 83 fatalities after which the death toll reached to 21,189. In addition to this, 860,385 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far with active cases recorded at 48,937. To date, Sindh has reported 322,350 coronavirus cases, Punjab 341,789, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,072, Balochistan 25,589, Islamabad 81,626, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,456, Gilgit Baltistan has reported 5,629 cases.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said that the national Covid-19 positivity ratio continued to fall steadily and the average stands at less than 4%. “I’m pleased to share that the 3rd wave has gone down steadily,” Dr Faisal said while sharing updates on disease spread, vaccination and fake news in a video statement. This is evidence that the government’s lockdown and enforcement of SOPs, along with greater vaccine uptake and administration has had an impact on the spread of the disease. “Our fellow countrymen in Sindh, however, are under pressure as we had expected as the 3rd wave in Sindh began a bit later than it did in the rest of the federating units.” He said that positivity ratio in Sindh hovered between 6% and 7%. He said that the government conducted 47,000 to 55,000 tests per day this week.

“We are grateful to all citizens for their cooperation regarding implementation of SOPs but the fight against Covid is not over yet,” he said, adding that the government is regularly monitoring compliance across all sectors in all federating units. The NCOC is deeply concerned and has alerted all industries that compliance is not up to the mark, he said.

He said that the national compliance of SOPs stands at 46% which is the average across all provinces and sectors. He said that the SOPs compliance ratio of major sectors was as transport 40%, businesses 40.28%, industry 38%, mosques and Imambargahs 41%, airport, bus stands, railway stations 50%, public places 42% and hospitals 70%.

He said that the vaccination drive is continuing in full swing and almost 2.2 million people have been fully vaccinated as of 4th of June. He added almost 3.7 million people have received at least one dose as of 4th of June. In total, almost eight million doses have been administered. This means that Pakistan is among the world’s top 30 countries in the world in terms of doses administered as the government has administered more vaccine doses than 165 countries. “We have administered more vaccine doses than countries such as Australia, Switzerland, Portugal and Belgium.” Daily administration has ranged from 300,000 to 400,000, he added.

Dr Faisal said that walk-in vaccination was opened for above 30 years of age on May 29. He added all 30 plus people should send CNIC to 1166 to register and visit any vaccination centre and get vaccinated. He said that the registration for people aged 18 years and above was opened on the 27th of May and scheduled vaccine administration was started from 3rd of June. He said that walk-in vaccination had also been opened across the country for all teachers and school staff above 18 years of age on the 29th of May. “If you are a teacher of any age, you can take your employment letter and go to any vaccination center.”

Sharing details about vaccine procurement, Dr Faisal said that almost 100,000 doses of Pfizer arrived via COVAX last week. He added Pfizer is an American Covid-19 vaccine brand approved for use by the World Health Organization. He said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted the emergency use approval to Pfizer.