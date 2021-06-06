Shanghai Electric partners with NFEH on World Environment Day

Shanghai Electric, which is at the helm of a mega CPEC project in Thar, partnered with National Forum for Environment and Health for the successful hosting of the World Environment Day 2021 Seminar held on Thursday. The hybrid seminar took place at the NED University City Campus Karachi on Zoom. This year’s theme for the World Environment Day was Eco-system Restoration which has been defined by UNEP as “eco-system restoration means assisting in the recovery of eco-systems that have been degraded or destroyed, as well as conserving the eco-systems that are still intact. Healthier eco-systems, with richer bio-diversity yield greater benefits such as more fertile soils, bigger yields of timber, fish, and larger stores of greenhouse gases.”Commenting on the occasion, Mr Li Jigen, CEO Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, said that his company will always come forward to play its role in protecting the environment. “Health and environment are key areas and we will play our role in protecting them,” he said. Mr Li Jigen added that Shanghai Electric was already carrying CSR activities in Thar Block 1 and is preparing welfare plans for the local population in the near future.













