Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti Ahuja announce pregnancy

Bollywood Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child together. They announced the pregnancy with a hilarious post on Instagram.

Aparshakti posted a picture of himself kissing his wife’s baby bump and wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert.”

His wife Aakriti shared the same picture with a caption that read, “Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation 🙂 #PreggerAlert.”

Aparshakti and Aakriti married in 2014.