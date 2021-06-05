All schools across Punjab to be opened from Monday

All public and private schools across Punjab will be reopened for all classes from Monday with 50 percent presence of students on alternate days and under strict observance of Covid-19 SOPs. According to a notification issued by the School Education Department, the decision was taken in pursuance of the recent meeting of provincial education ministers with the Minister for Education in chair and the National Command and Operations Centre. As per media reports all the Chief Executive Officers of District Education Authorities and other concerned departments have been directed to ensure the implementation of guidelines and SOPs to ensure safety of the students. No student will be allowed to attend the school on the second consecutive day. The timings for the educational institutions in Lahore that are scheduled to reopen from June 7, have been notified. According to CEO Education Lahore Pervaiz Akhtar, the educational institutions will resume the academic activities with 50 per cent strength and no student shall attend the school for two consecutive days.













