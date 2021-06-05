PM Imran Khan an environment friendly PM: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the present government has generated awareness among the people about environment more than any other as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is environment friendly PM.

“Today June 5 is host to world environment day. The incumbent government has given awareness about environment more than any other.PM Imran Khan is environment friendly PM”, he said this while talking to media men here Friday. He held our rivers were becoming devastated and the local forests were depleting. Imran Khan vision is grooming the generations. Billion tree project in KP and 10 billion tree project all over the country are underway.

He claimed the world is praiseworthy of Pakistan for its efforts with reference to climate changes. Responding to a question he said 2 police men were martyred in Islamabad. We are with the families of martyrs. The culprits will soon be brought to justice. In his tweet he said two jawans of Islamabad police including Bashir Shah and Ishtiaq Ranjha were martyred in firing incident on IJP road. The entire nation stands with the families of martyred police jawans in this hour of grief and sorrow. Our war against terrorism is continuing since long and we will not allow the enemy to dominate us again at any cost.