Shahrukh Khan’s doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri leaves fans confused

There is brand new Shah Rukh Khan doppelganger on the internet, and he is the spitting image of the actor.

Meet Ibrahim Qadri, the man who is not only a lookalike of the star but also his fan. The entertainer-social media influencer’s way of paying a tribute to SRK is copying the actor’s look and hairstyles, posing like him and even acting like him.

Ibrahim has over 40,000 followers on his Instagram page where he is seen dressed up like Shah Rukh as he uploads videos mimicking the star. He also imitates the actor’s signature poses.

Ibrahim’s social media posts end up getting a lot of love and support from his followers. He often imitates scenes from Shah Rukh Khan’s films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raees and more. Many have commented on how similar they look, dropping comments like “You look ditto like Shah Rukh Khan”, “You should have been cast opposite SRK in FAN” and “You will shock Shah Rukh if you ever meet him”.

He sometimes gets hate from Shah Rukh’s die-hard fans too for copying him.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has finished shooting a few segments from his upcoming film Pathan with John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial marks SRK’s return to the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. The film backed by YRF also stars Deepika Padukone. The film will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo.