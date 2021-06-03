SC summons AGP in Haripur Cement plant case



The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to appear before court in the Haripur Cement plant case.

A three-member SC bench, comprising of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam asked who acquired the land for the cement factory.

He asked if the provincial government acquired the land of the Haripur Cement plant or if it was acquired by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO). The Deputy Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa replied that the KP government acquired the land for the cement plant.

Justice Alam asked the Deputy Advocate General to submit the documents that the land was in fact acquired by the provincial government.

The provincial law officer replied that the provincial government leased the land to the FWO for ten years.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the provincial law officer was not understanding the complexity of legal questions. He said that the contractor could not acquire land.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.