Foreign remittances surge by 34pc: Dr. Shahbaz Gill



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday appreciated the foreign expatriates who sent foreign remittances to the country which have now reached $29.1 billion from $21.7 billion last year, exhibiting 34% increase.

In a statement issued here, he said besides tremendous increase in foreign remittances, it is for the first time in country history that the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) had amassed a record Rs 4,100 billion as tax revenue.

Moreover, he said because of tremendous financial policies of the government, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has also registered 3.94% growth during the current financial year. He added, in case, foreign remittances are included, the Gross National Product (GNP) can register a 6.5% mark.

“Another achievement registered during the present government’s regime is that the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) has crossed the level of 48,000 points in 54 months,” he added.

He said these were the major achievements on part of the government which were not being digested by the corrupt opposition elements.

“Now, the shop of the corrupt elements was closed,” he concluded.