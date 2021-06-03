PCB announces complete fixture list for PSL 6

The PCB has announced the complete fixture list for the Abu Dhabi leg.

The stage will be set on the 9th of June. Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will go head to head on the opening day of the Abu-Dhabi leg of the HBL PSL.

There will be a total of 6 double-headers, as announced earlier by the PCB.

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨 Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready? Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

The action on the day of double-headers will start at 6 pm local time, while the single headers will commence at 9 pm local time.

It will be a challenging environment for the players due to the scorching heat in the Emirates.

Karachi Kings find themselves at the top of the table with six points, followed by Peshawar Zalmi, who also are at six but have a run rate inferior to that of Kings.

Quetta are sitting in the last place and need some work to do in order to qualify for the play-offs.

The PCB has set stringent rules for the players to stay in the bio-secure bubble and follow all the SOPS.

Players will be carrying tracking devices all the time so that the authorities can keep a check.

The fans are rooting for the event’s success as the long wait for the restart is finally coming to an end.

We wish all the teams the best of luck.